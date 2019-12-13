 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Barely Any Play On Day 3 Amid Rain, Bad Light

Updated: 13 December 2019 17:34 IST

Sri Lanka added just 19 runs to their overnight total as the teams were on the field for just over 80 minutes on Day 3 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Barely Any Play On Day 3 Amid Rain, Bad Light
Dhananjaya de Silva (R) came closer to his century, while Dilruwan Perera also survived the day's play. © AFP

Pakistan's first home Test in a decade was affected by bad weather Friday, with rain and an already sodden pitch forcing officials to suspend play on the third day of the contest against Sri Lanka. After day three's first session was washed out by wet weather, only 27 minutes of play was possible before the players walked off with just 5.2 overs bowled. The umpires called off play at 15:35pm local time (10:35 GMT), after only 91 overs of play in three days.

Sri Lanka progressed to 282-6 from an overnight total of 263-6, with Dhananjaya de Silva on 87 -- 13 short of his fourth Test hundred.

Dilruwan Perera was unbeaten on six as stop-start play left the players and some 2,000 fans, mostly schoolkids, frustrated.

On Thursday, rain and poor light kept the teams off the field for all but 83 minutes.

For Pakistan, 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah (2-83) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-58) were the most successful bowlers.

The conditions have put a dampener on the long-awaited return to Test cricket in Pakistan, following the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus that left eight people dead and several players and officials wounded.

But despite the poor weather, schoolchildren were thrilled when Pakistan players went to the fence to take selfies with them.

"I am over the moon as I had a selfie with (batsman) Babar Azam and my wish has come true," said Amna Ansari, a school student from Islamabad.

Hamad Ali, from Rawalpindi thanked the Sri Lankan team for touring Pakistan.

"It needed a big heart to come to a country where their team was attacked," Ali said.

"We must thank Sri Lanka and hope more teams will come to our country."

Gradual improvement in security allowed Pakistan to host limited over series between 2015-19 but foreign teams refused to play five-day games.

The second Test starts in Karachi from December 19.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka ended the day at 282/6
  • Dhananjaya de Silva is batting at 87
  • He is 13 runs short of his fourth Test century
Related Articles
Watch: Niroshan Dickwella
Watch: Niroshan Dickwella's Hilarious Response After Pak Journalists Mistake Him For Another Player, Not Once But Twice
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Rain Forces Early Stumps On Day 2
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Rain Forces Early Stumps On Day 2
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Naseem Shah Shines On Day 1 To Put Pakistan In Control In Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Naseem Shah Shines On Day 1 To Put Pakistan In Control In Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
Shoaib Akhtar Welcomes Test Cricket Back To Pakistan, Says "Players Become Heroes When They Play At Home"
Shoaib Akhtar Welcomes Test Cricket Back To Pakistan, Says "Players Become Heroes When They Play At Home"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.