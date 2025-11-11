Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. The hosts are high on confidence as they are coming to this series after beating South Africa 2-1 in the recently-concluded ODIs. It was pacer Shaheen Afridi's first series in charge of Pakistan since he was appointed ODI skipper, and the fast bowler made an excellent start to his reign. On the other hand, Sri Lanka enter the series in good form, with the side having registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in their most recent ODI contests in August. (Live Scorecard)