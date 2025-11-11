Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. The hosts are high on confidence as they are coming to this series after beating South Africa 2-1 in the recently-concluded ODIs. It was pacer Shaheen Afridi's first series in charge of Pakistan since he was appointed ODI skipper, and the fast bowler made an excellent start to his reign. On the other hand, Sri Lanka enter the series in good form, with the side having registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in their most recent ODI contests in August. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Nov 11, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
5/0 (2.0)
SL
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.50
Batsman
Fakhar Zaman
2 (4)
Saim Ayub
3* (8)
Bowler
Asitha Fernando
1/0 (1)
Dushmantha Chameera
4/0 (1)
PAK vs SL, 1st ODI, Live Updates
No run.
Fuller, wide outside off. Saim Ayub pushes it from the outer part of his bat toward deep backward point for a single.
Pitches it up, angling it wide outside off. Saim Ayub leans on the delivery to drive it away, through the cover, but gets a thick inner edge. The ball rolls away toward deep square leg and the batter gets a couple of runs.
Back of a length, on middle. Saim Ayub opens the face of the willow and steers it backward point.
Tap and a single! On a length on middle and leg. Fakhar Zaman pushes it wide of mid on and gets a single.
Dushmantha Chameera to share the attack.
Asitha Fernando pulls his length slightly back, just outside off. Saim Ayub dabs it toward the off side.
Huge appeal for LBW but the umpire remains unmoved! Pitches it up, on leg and nips it inward. Saim Ayub looks to flick it away but gets a slight inner edge and wears on his pad.
Fullish, on leg and middle. Saim Ayub with yet another watchful push toward mid on.
Pitches it up, on middle, angling it away, but jags it back to the left-hander. Saim Ayub blocks it toward the left of the bowler.
Full-length delivery, on middle. Saim Ayub plants his front foot toward the delivery and drives it to the wide mid on fielder for no run.
A little bit of inward movement to start the inning! Asitha Fernando steams from over the stumps and delivers it fuller, on middle, swings it in. Fakhar Zaman flicks it to deep fine leg and gets a single to get off the mark. Pakistan are underway!
All in readiness now! Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka in an ODI series after 6 years. The crowd has come in numbers for this first game. We can now see the Lankan players spread out and take their respective field positions. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are the two openers for the Men in Green. Asitha Fernando has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play....
We are moments away from the start of the game, but before that, the players from both sides make their way out to the middle and line up for the respective national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's first followed by that of Pakistan.
Mike Hesson, the Head Coach of Pakistan, is up for a quick chat. He says that he is pleased with the performance of the team as they recently won the series against the Proteas. Adds that they are trying to be better each day, as they have to work a lot to be at the top in ODIs. Ends up by saying that the track for this game looks a bit balance than the usual Rawalpindi wicket.
PITCH REPORT - Waqar Younis is along side the pitch with his insights. He reckons that the pitch looks great, and despite not relying on stats, he notes that 336 has been successfully chased here. He believes it's a pitch where you'd want to chase, given its history of big scores. The grass and cracks might play a role in the early overs, but after that, it should be a batting-friendly surface. He also mentions that the pitch might be slow initially, but under the lights with dew, hitting through the line should become easier.
Shaheen Afridi, the captain of Pakistan, says that they would have liked to bowl first as well due to the few. Adds that this is a high-scoring ground and they have to bat well. Says that Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim are not feeling well.
Charith Asalanka, skipper of Sri Lanka, says that it's a decent pitch but dew might come later in the innings, therefore they have opted to bowl first. Says that Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the ODI side and Kamil Mishara will make his debut in this game.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (On Debut), Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.