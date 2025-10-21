Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Pakistan will aim to go well past 300 in their first innings as they resume on 259/5 on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi. On Day 1, Pakistan captain Shan Masood top-scored with 87, while opener Abdullah Shafique also slammed a half-century (57). Saud Shakeel (42*) and Salman Ali Agha (10*) were unbeaten at the crease at Stumps. Reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa will pin their hopes on spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, both of whom took two wickets each on Day 1. (Live Scorecard)