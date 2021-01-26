Pakistan batsman Imran Butt's Test debut got off to a dream start as he took a stunning catch diving to his left to send South Africa opener Aiden Markram back to the pavilion in Karachi. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled at a good length going across the right-hander and drew the edge from Markram's bat, and Butt, standing at second slip, dove to his left to grab the ball low to send the batsman packing. "An unforgettable debut already for Imran Butt," the International Cricket Council wrote on Twitter, sharing the video.

Watch Imran Butt's stunning grab here:

An unforgettable debut already for Imran Butt #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/Qpv5IEJvaw — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2021

Fellow debutant Nauman Ali also impressed, taking two wickets as Pakistan bowled the visitors out for 220 after South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

Ali got the crucial wickets of South Africa captain Quinton de Kock and half-centurion Dean Elgar in consecutive overs as the hosts dominated Day 1 of the first Test in Karachi.

Yasir Shah also picked up three wickets, while South Africa also suffered due to two run-outs.

Elgar was the pick of the batsmen for South Africa, for his 58. Their next best batsman was spinner George Linde, who made 35.

Promoted

Kagiso Rabada, in return, got South Africa off to a good start, removing Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Imran Butt early.

While Rabada sent Abid Ali's off-stump cartwheeling after making four runs, Butt gloved a short delivery up to leg gully for a score of 9 in his first Test inning, leaving Pakistan reeling at 15/2.