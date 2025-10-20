Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE Score: Pakistan Opt To Bat, Eye Series Victory Over WTC Winners
PAK vs SA LIVE Scorecard Updates, 2nd Test: Pakistan are aiming to continue the momentum after winning the first Test against South Africa.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE Score Cricket Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi. Pakistan are aiming to kickstart the bid to clinch series victory against the World Test Championship (WTC) winners. The Shan Masood-led side won the first Test at Lahore by 93 runs, being led by the exploits of spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. On the other hand, Aiden Markram-led South Africa will be aiming to bounce back and register their first victory of the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Oct 20, 2025
Day 1 | Morning Session
PAK
50/1 (16.5)
SA
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.97
Batsman
Abdullah Shafique
22* (47)
Shan Masood
9 (19)
Bowler
Keshav Maharaj
7/0 (4)
Simon Harmer
10/1 (2.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs SA 2nd Test LIVE
1 run.
1 run.
SIX! Up, up and over!
Fullish, on middle. Abdullah Shafique pushes it toward mid on.
Tossed up, outside off. Shan Masood knocks it wide of point for a single.
Keshav Maharaj bowls it flat and fuller, on off and middle. Shan Masood looks to clip it away, but closes his willow a bit early and the ball catches the leading edge. The ball drops well short and to the right of the bowler.
Fuller, on off. Abdullah Shafique pushes it wide of point for a single.
Quicker through the air and bowls it fuller, around off. Abdullah Shafique defends it off his front foot.
Full, on off. Abdullah Shafique eases it back to Maharaj.
Excellent bowling from Simon Harmer! He bowls it fuller, on off and drifts it in toward the left-hander. Shan Masood strides out to push it toward mid off but gets a thick inner edge as the ball rolls toward mid-wicket.
Tossed up, outside off. Shan Masood pushes it toward the right of the bowler.
Fuller, on off. Shan Masood drives it gently toward cover.
Appeal goes round for LBW, but the umpire remains unmoved! Pitches it up, but angles it down the leg. Shan Masood lunges to block it to his front but misses the inner edge and wears it on the pad.
Pitches it up, on off. Shan Masood pushes it toward the off side.
Tossed up, fuller, just outside off. Abdullah Shafique prods and works it toward long on for a single.
DRINKS BREAK! An eventful first hour comes to a close in Rawalpindi. Pakistan have been tested early, first by pace, and now by spin. Abdullah Shafique has looked a touch scratchy and fortunate, with a couple of chances going down. Keshav Maharaj is only three overs into his spell, but once he settles into his rhythm and finds the right pace and length on this surface, he could prove to be a real challenge for the hosts. Shan Masood’s start has been a little tentative, and all eyes will be on how he negotiates the spin threat as the session progresses.
Pitches it up, on off and middle. Shan Masood lunges and blocks it from the inner part of his willow toward mid-wicket.
Fuller, on off. Shan Masood pushes it toward mid off.
Floated, fuller around off. Shan Masood works it toward mid-wicket.
Tossed up, fuller, just outside off. Shan Masood looks to sweep it but the ball is too full for the shot. It almost sneaks under the blade but Shan gets some bat on it and it rolls toward short leg.