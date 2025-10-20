Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi. Pakistan are aiming to kickstart the bid to clinch series victory against the World Test Championship (WTC) winners. The Shan Masood-led side won the first Test at Lahore by 93 runs, being led by the exploits of spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. On the other hand, Aiden Markram-led South Africa will be aiming to bounce back and register their first victory of the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle. (Live Scorecard)