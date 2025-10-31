Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Field vs South Africa
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the second T20I in Lahore
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the second T20I in Lahore on Friday. Pakistan would hope to bounce back in the seocnd T20I against SOuth Africa in the second T20I of the three match-series. This is a must-win game for Pakistan after losing the first match by 55 runs. Babar Azam could not make much impact in hisT20I comeback in the first match, and weill be expected to do well. (LIVE SCORCARD)
PITCH REPORT - Veron Phillander is pitchside alongside Urooj Mumtaz. He says that there is a beautiful covering of grass, and the ball will come onto the bat nicely here. Adds that the boundaries are not that big and the batters will enjoy it. Mentions that South Africa adjusted to the conditions quickly in the first game, and it is about hitting back of a length and top of off stump in sub-continent wickets. Says that they also used the width of the crease well in the first game.
Donovan Ferreira, the captain of South Africa, says that they wanted to bat first anyway. Adds that the first game was really good, but that is now in the past, and they want to focus on this one, as this is a new venue and different conditions. Mentions that there is always room for improvement, the bowlers did extremely well, but they need partnerships while batting first and avoid losing wickets in clusters. Informs that they have also made one change as Ottneil Baartman replaces Lizaad Williams.
Salman Agha, the skipper of Pakistan, says that the wicket looks a bit slow but expects dew to come in later on to make it a bit better. Adds that they want to brush aside the first game and make a fresh start in this game. Informs that they have made one change as Salman Mirza comes in for Shaheen Afridi to manage his workload.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (C), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman (In place of Lizaad Williams), Lungi Ngidi.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza (In place of Shaheen Afridi).
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
Now, all eyes turn to Lahore once again. Can Pakistan regroup and level the series, or will South Africa extend their dominance to claim an unassailable 2–0 lead? Toss and team news coming up shortly. Stay tuned.
Pakistan, on the other hand, struggled to find their rhythm. Their bowlers leaked runs early, though Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz managed to stand out with tidy spells. In the chase, Ayub, Nawaz, and Sahibzada Farhan got starts but couldn’t convert, and the hosts were bowled out for 139 in the 19th over.
In the first T20I, South Africa set the tone with the bat, posting an impressive 194 thanks to solid contributions from Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, and George Linde. With the ball Corbin Bosch, George Linde, and Lizaad Williams shared the wickets to hand the Proteas a commanding 55-run victory.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second T20I in the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After taking a 1–0 lead with a convincing win in the opener, South Africa will be eager to seal the series tonight. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to bounce back and keep the contest alive heading into the final game.