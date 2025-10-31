Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the second T20I in Lahore on Friday. Pakistan would hope to bounce back in the seocnd T20I against SOuth Africa in the second T20I of the three match-series. This is a must-win game for Pakistan after losing the first match by 55 runs. Babar Azam could not make much impact in hisT20I comeback in the first match, and weill be expected to do well. (LIVE SCORCARD)