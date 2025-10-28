Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Pakistan Opt To Bowl; Babar Azam Makes T20I Comeback
PAK vs SA 1st T20I Live Scorecard Updates: Pakistan are welcoming Babar Azam and Naseem Shah back to the T20I setup for the South Africa series.
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Cricket Scorecard© AFP
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first T20I of a three-match series at Rawalpindi. The Salman Ali Agha-led side are welcoming back star batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah to the T20I setup. Asia Cup 2025 finalists Pakistan are aiming to win the T20I series at home after failing to clinch the Test series. On the other hand, South Africa are seeking their first T20I series victory in nearly two years, with their last coming against Pakistan at home in December 2024. Donovan Ferreira is leading the Proteas, making his captaincy debut. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2025, Oct 28, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
SA
4/0 (0.4)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Reeza Hendricks
3* (2)
Quinton de Kock
1 (2)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
4/0 (0.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket Live Blogs Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Naseem Shah Sahibzada Farhan Agha Salman Lhuan-dre Pretorius Quinton de Kock Lungi Ngidi Dewald Brevis
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs SA 1st T20I LIVE
3 runs.
Done with all the pre-match formalities and it is time for the first T20I to get underway, here in Pindi. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. The players of Pakistan scatter out of the huddle to take their respective fielding positions. Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock walk out to open for South Africa. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball and is pumped up to bowl the first over. Hendricks to face. A slip in place. 'Let's Play' says the umpire and here we go...
Just a few minutes away from the first ball, but before that, the two sets of players have lined up for their respective national anthems. It will be South Africa's first, followed by Pakistan's.
Pakistan's keeper-batter, Usman Khan, is up for a quick chat with the broadcasters. He begins by saying that he feels lucky and privileged to be back in the side after a long time. Admits that he couldn't perform well before but expects to do better this time around. Shares that he has played most of his cricket in Karachi and the UAE and has a good experience of playing against spin. On the conditions, he mentions that in Rawalpindi, the wicket is usually good, but details that this time, it is a bit different, and stresses about reading the wicket and playing accordingly. Shares that the coach has told him to be relaxed and enjoy the cricket, without taking much pressure, and perform to the best of his abilities.
PITCH REPORT - Urooj Mumtaz is pitchside. She first informs that the last T20I at this venue was played back in April 2024. Also adds that the average first inning score in the last season of PSL was 212 at this venue. Takes a closer look at the pitch and observes that it is hard and dry, with a bit of sheen on it. She expects the ball to bounce for the seamers if they bowl on tight lines and lengths. Says that the margin of error is very little. About the boundary dimensions, she informs that the square boundaries are equidistant 75 meters.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (C), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.
The skipper of South Africa, Donovan Ferreira, says that they were actually looking to bowl first, but now that they’re batting, the goal is to put up a strong total and defend it well later on. Mentions that it’s a special feeling to lead the Proteas, calling it a prestigious and exciting responsibility, and he just wants to lead by example from No. 6 with the bat. Ferreira talks about how energetic and fearless this group is, filled with young and explosive talents. Says that having Quinton de Kock back gives the team a lot of confidence, not just for his experience and wicketkeeping, but for the stability he brings at the top. Informs that Tony de Zorzi is making his T20I debut, calling it a big moment for the youngster. Adds that the team’s focus is to play an attacking and expressive brand of cricket. Signs off with a confident smile, saying they’re ready to go hard and enjoy their cricket.
The captain of Pakistan, Salman Agha, says that in Rawalpindi, you never really know what the score will be, but says that they will try to restrict South Africa as low as they can. Shares that there are a few new faces in the side and a few comebacks as well, and expresses his excitement. About Babar Azam and Naseem Shah's inclusion, which is met by a huge roar from the crowd, Salman says that both of them have been genuine match winners for Pakistan over the years and is excited to see them perform. Agha informs that they have a couple of all-rounders, along with two pacers and Abrar Ahmed as their spin option.
Also, for this match, the Pakistan cricket team will be wearing a pink jersey as part of a Breast Cancer Awareness initiative. This special attire is meant to help spread awareness and encourage early detection and treatment for the disease. The South African players and match officials will also show their support by wearing pink ribbons throughout the game.
TOSS - Both skippers have walked out in the middle for the toss. The conditions look good with the stands getting filled with spectators. Here it is - Salman Agha flips the coin and Donovan Ferreira calls 'Heads'. It lands 'Tails' and Pakistan win the toss. They have elected to FIELD first.
So, the stage is set, the stars are ready, and the story begins! Will Pakistan rise again under their returning king, or will South Africa’s fearless youth rewrite the script? Grab your popcorn, folks, because whatever happens tonight, one thing’s for sure - it’s going to be loud, lively, and absolutely lit. Strap in, as the toss and team lineups will be announced shortly!
And what about the stage itself? The Rawalpindi pitch has a mind of its own! It’s known to favour chasing sides under lights, but with clear skies and a fast outfield, batters will fancy their chances early. Spinners might come into play in the middle overs, especially Abrar and Linde, both capable of changing the game in a blink. And how’s this for a battle? Babar vs Ngidi up top, Shaheen vs Quinton de Kock with the new ball, and Brevis vs Abrar in the middle - fireworks, anyone?
South Africa, meanwhile, come armed with intent and a few hidden weapons. Ngidi’s return adds muscle to the pace unit, while Baartman and Burger can extract life out of any surface. Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the teenage sensation, and Dewald Brevis bring that new-gen aggression the Proteas fans love to see. But their challenge? No Miller magic in the middle order and an untested captaincy setup. Can their youth shine brighter than Pakistan’s experience? We’ll find out.
Pakistan’s biggest strength lies in their bowling, and let’s be honest, it looks deadly. Shaheen Afridi with the new ball, Naseem Shah with his pace and control, and Abrar Ahmed spinning webs in the middle overs - this trio can give nightmares to any batting lineup. Add Faheem Ashraf's all-around value and Salman Agha's smart rotation, and you’ve got a side that can defend. However, the weakness remains in the middle order - can they finally step up when the top collapses? That’s the big question!
For South Africa, though, the talk of the town is all about change! No Aiden Markram, no David Miller, no Rabada, yet the show goes on... Donovan Ferreira, the hard-hitting all-rounder, takes charge, bringing his fearless approach to captaincy. Dewald Brevis, the Baby AB, will be itching to light up the Pindi skies, while Quinton de Kock is back with his typical swagger after a short break. But the big question, without their senior guns, can this new-look Proteas outfit deliver under pressure? Or will inexperience cost them the edge?
Pakistan come into this series with a few bruises from the Asia Cup final defeat to India, but with Babar Azam back in the fold, there’s a renewed sense of calm and class in the top order. The former skipper, one of the most elegant T20 batters in the world, returns with something to prove, and maybe, a record to snatch too. Salman Agha continues to lead, with a young and fearless squad that blends experience and spark. The question is - can they turn all that talent into consistency this time around?
And miles to go before they sleep… and tonight, two teams with burning ambitions begin their journey again. Pakistan and South Africa - two nations that never fail to add spice, thrill, and a hint of drama to the cricketing stage - are all set to clash in the opening T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The air is electric, the stands are buzzing, and the stakes? Oh, they’re sky-high! On that note, hello and welcome, everyone, to what promises to be a cracking start to this short yet fiery three-match T20I series between the Men in Green and the Proteas.
... MATCH DAY ...
There’s a buzz in Rawalpindi as two fired-up sides return to the shortest format with a point to prove. Pakistan are coming back to T20Is after a heartbreaking loss to India in the Asia Cup final, while South Africa suffered a surprising defeat in a historic T20I against Namibia. Pakistan have recalled their star duo Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, both returning after being out of the side for some time, adding much-needed experience and spark to the squad, while opener Fakhar Zaman misses out after a string of inconsistent outings. On the other hand, South Africa arrive with their tails up after a spirited win in the second Test that helped them level the series 1-1 - a result that has injected belief and momentum into the Proteas camp. Pakistan will look to make the most of home conditions, banking on Babar’s class at the top and the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf to rattle the visitors. South Africa, led by Donovan Ferreira in the absence of Aiden Makam, will take confidence from their adaptable attack with the likes of Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, and the spin pair of George Linde and Nqabayomzi Peter capable of troubling Pakistan’s middle order. Young guns Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke will be the ones to watch with the bat, both in fine touch and eager to stamp their mark in T20Is. They also have Quinton de Kock returning to the side, adding firepower at the top, but they are still missing a few key players who have been rested, and unfortunately, David Miller has been ruled out due to injury. For Pakistan, the spotlight will also be on the likes of Usman Khan and the power-hitter Abdul Samad, who could provide the finishing punch their batting often lacks. While Pakistan’s main strength lies in their pace battery and familiarity with local conditions, their inconsistent middle order remains a concern. South Africa, meanwhile, boast better balance and all-round depth but might need a game to fully adapt to the slower surfaces. All in all, expect an intense opener - a battle of firepower versus balance, where execution in the Powerplay and death overs could decide who takes the early lead in the series.