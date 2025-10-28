Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first T20I of a three-match series at Rawalpindi. The Salman Ali Agha-led side are welcoming back star batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah to the T20I setup. Asia Cup 2025 finalists Pakistan are aiming to win the T20I series at home after failing to clinch the Test series. On the other hand, South Africa are seeking their first T20I series victory in nearly two years, with their last coming against Pakistan at home in December 2024. Donovan Ferreira is leading the Proteas, making his captaincy debut. (Live Scorecard)