Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday. The Babar Azam-led side will be determined to put on a show for their fans and quickly bounce back from their disappointing loss against Afghanistan in their previous series. The likes of Babar, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan have all been recalled to the series. New Zealand, on the other hand, overcame Sri Lanka in a three-match series at home earlier this month. Both teams will look to start the series with a win.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, April 14.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will start at 9:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live Sony Liv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)