Pakistan vs England, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: England Stand Strong As Pakistan Lose 7 Wickets
Pakistan vs England, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Pakistan lost seven wickets with 499 runs on the board on Day 3 of first Test against England,at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Pakistan vs England, 1st Test, Day 4: England look to clinch victory in first Test© AFP
Pakistan vs England, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates:Pakistan lost seven wickets with 499 runs on the board on Day 3 of first Test against England, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Trailing by 158 runs, the hosts have lost the wickets of Babar Azam (136), Imam-ul-Haq (121), and Abdullah Shafique (114) among others. Jack Leach and Will Jacks have claimed two wickets so far, while Ollie Robinson has taken one. The Three Lions were all out for 657 in their first innings as Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had scored centuries. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and England straight from Rawalpindi
1st Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 01, 2022
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
549/7 (146.4)
ENG
657
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.74
% chance to win
ENG 20%
Draw 67%
PAK 13%
Batsman
Agha Salman
48* (61)
Zahid Mahmood
5 (36)
Bowler
Jack Leach
178/2 (47.4)
Will Jacks
151/3 (36)
Topics mentioned in this article
PAK vs ENG Live
1 run.
FOUR! That is a top shot! This is tossed up slightly. Agha Salman stays leg side and just lofts it nonchalantly over the cover fielder and it goes for a boundary.
On off, Salman manages to push it to cover.
On the stumps, defended.
Tossed up on off, blocked.
FOUR BYES! Useful runs for Pakistan whereas, this is frustrating for England. Fifty-run stand up between the two. Crucial one. This is tossed up outside off. Salman looks to sweep but misses. It goes past the keeper and down to the third man fence.
Zahid Mahmood would have been gone by a long way! Not sure if such a risky run needed to be taken! On off, this is guided towards the off side and they go for one. Pope goes for the ball, picks it up and as he turns, has a shy at his end but misses. Zahid was gone.
Two more! Outside off, this is carved past point for two.
FLoats it up on off, blocked.
Floats it up on off, Salman keeps it out.
On off, Salman is solid in defense.
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
On the stumps, it is bunted onto the ground.
On the stumps, blocked.
Another one on the stumps, it is played back to the bowler.
On the stumps, blocked well.
On off, kept out.
On middle, defended.
NOT OUT! It has indeed pitched outside leg! On the pads, Salman looks to sweep but is through the shot as the ball holds in the surface. He misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal and after giving it a long thought, the umpire raises the finger. Salman reviews and replays show that the on-field call has to be overturned.
An appeal for LBW and the finger is raised late. Salman reviews. It seems like it has pitched outside leg.