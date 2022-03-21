Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore on Monday. The visitors kept the same team that drew the second Test in Karachi last week, while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. The three-Test series is deadlocked at 0-0 after the first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw. The Test is the first to take place in Lahore since 2009 fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that forced Pakistan to play their home matches abroad, mostly in the United Arab Emirates. Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to play in the country because of security fears. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

