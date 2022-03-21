Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: Pat Cummins Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore.
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore on Monday. The visitors kept the same team that drew the second Test in Karachi last week, while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. The three-Test series is deadlocked at 0-0 after the first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw. The Test is the first to take place in Lahore since 2009 fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that forced Pakistan to play their home matches abroad, mostly in the United Arab Emirates. Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to play in the country because of security fears. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XI:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
2 runs.
A full-length ball, on middle and leg. David Warner defends it out solidly. Shaheen Afridi starts on the money.
We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the Pakistani players. They are followed by the Australian opening pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Pat Cummins is up for a chat. He says that the conditions look similar to those of the first two Tests and hence they will have a bat first. Adds that spinners will come into play on days 4 and 5 and hopes they can make full use of it.Babar Azam the captain of Pakistan says that they would have liked to bat first as well. He adds that the spinners will have a say in the third or fourth day and informs that they have made one change with Naseem Shah coming in for Faheem Ashraf.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in Australia's favour. They have elected to BAT first.
Pakistan looked to be heading towards defeat within three and a half days' play but they certainly turned it around in the final innings. Generally, days 4 and 5 are the most difficult to bat on but just like Rawalpindi, the playing surface in Karachi didn't have much in it for the bowlers but it still took a monumental effort from skipper Babar Azam and a couple of others to see the hosts through the final day. Will we see a winner in the series? Or will it be another run-fest that will end in a draw? All eyes on the opening session. But first, toss and team news coming up in a bit.
The Aussies were in full control of the second Test match for three innings but in the final innings, they let the chance of winning the match slip out of their hands. They almost pulled it off though late on Day 5 when the GOAT, Nathan Lyon got some crucial wickets which made things really nervy for the hosts. Their batting has been solid throughout the series so far and with a slightly better bowling performance, they might just be able to get a famous away series victory.
The series is still wide open and we are at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the 3rd and final Test match between Pakistan and Australia. Incidentally, Lahore is hosting it's first Test match since 2009. Two Test matches have flown by and only the visitors have looked likely to enforce a result in their favour, that too only in the second match. All eyes will be on the surface and how will it play out as the match progresses. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
