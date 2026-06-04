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Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI: LIVE Score Updates
Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan and Australia face off in the series-decider, with both sides tied 1-1.
PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard Cricket Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Updates, 3rd ODI: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the third and final ODI in Lahore. It is the series decider, with both sides locked at 1-1 after two matches. A clinical display with both bat and ball saw Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan win the first ODI. However, Australia, led by stand-in skipper Josh Inglis, bounced back in the second ODI, taking victory in tricky conditions. Australia are looking to end a 26-year-long wait for an ODI series victory on Pakistan soil. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, Australia in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2026, Jun 04, 2026
Play In Progress
PAK
AUS
23/1 (6.2)
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.63
Batsman
Josh Inglis
10 (16)
Marnus Labuschagne
12* (20)
Bowler
Haris Rauf
8/0 (3)
Abrar Ahmed
0/0 (0.2)
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Oh, nearly gets beaten on the inside edge!
A touch fuller, outside off, Matt Renshaw dabs it to backward point.
On a length, outside off, Labuschagne fends it to cover.
FOUR! Easy pickings for Labuschagne. Good-length delivery, on middle and leg, angling in. Marnus Labuschagne just rolls his wrists and flicks it to the right of the deep square leg fielder for four runs.
Pitches it up, wide outside off. Marnus Labuschagne bends his back leg and tries to drill it away, through cover, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Full-length delivery, on off, angling in. Marnus Labuschagne defends it back to the bowler. Rauf picks it up and has a shy at the batter's end as Labuschagne is out of his crease. As he sees the bowler making the throw, he gets back.
It's a maiden from Shaheen Afridi. Full, shaping in, on off. Josh Inglis blocks it back to the bowler.
Make it five dots. Much fuller, on off, Josh Inglis blocks it to mid off.
Good length, on off, Josh Inglis punches it to the point fielder. Four dots now.
Oh, that was close! Angling in, on a length, on off. Josh Inglis looks to drive it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball just misses the off pole and rolls to the right of the keeper.
Slows it up, on off, Josh Inglis knocks it to the fielder at mid on.
Hard length, on off, Josh Inglis blocks it to mid off.
Excellent fielding! Full, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it to mid-wicket. Shadab Khan dives to his right and makes a brilliant stop. Dot ball.
Too full, on leg, Marnus Labuschagne eases it to the mid on fielder.
Slows it up, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne punches it to the point fielder.
A tad fuller, on off, Josh Inglis makes room and steers it through point for a single.
Too full, on the stumps, Josh Inglis stays back and blocks it to the right of the bowler.
Good length, outside off, shaping away. Josh Inglis punches it to the cover fielder.
On the stumps, angling in, Marnus Labuschagne covers his line and makes a solid block.
EDGED AND FOUR! Streaky from Marnus Labuschagne! Good length, shaping away. Marnus Labuschagne looks to block it with soft hands. He gets a thick outside edge as the ball races through short third for a boundary.