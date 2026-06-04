Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Updates, 3rd ODI: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the third and final ODI in Lahore. It is the series decider, with both sides locked at 1-1 after two matches. A clinical display with both bat and ball saw Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan win the first ODI. However, Australia, led by stand-in skipper Josh Inglis, bounced back in the second ODI, taking victory in tricky conditions. Australia are looking to end a 26-year-long wait for an ODI series victory on Pakistan soil. (Live Scorecard)

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