Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman steadied the innings after Pakistan suffered an early setback as Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat in the T20I Tri-Series final against Afghanistan in Sharjah. The tri-series also featured United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two teams faced each other twice in the group stage with Pakistan and Afghanistan winning one match each. While Pakistan won the series opener, Afghanistan bounced back to win the last match that these two teams played against each other. (LIVE SCORECARD)