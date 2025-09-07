Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final Live Updates: Pakistan Fight Back After Early Setback vs Afghanistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman steadied the innings afterPakistan suffered an early setback asSahibzada Farhan was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman steadied the innings after Pakistan suffered an early setback as Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat in the T20I Tri-Series final against Afghanistan in Sharjah. The tri-series also featured United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two teams faced each other twice in the group stage with Pakistan and Afghanistan winning one match each. While Pakistan won the series opener, Afghanistan bounced back to win the last match that these two teams played against each other. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Final, T20I Tri-Series in UAE, 2025, Sep 07, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
43/1 (6.3)
AFG
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.62
Batsman
Saim Ayub
16 (17)
Fakhar Zaman
23* (19)
Bowler
Allah Mohammad
11/0 (2)
Mohammad Nabi
15/0 (1.3)
PAK vs AFG, T20I Tri-Series Final Live
Now comes the real test against spin. Here's Noor Ahmad.
1 run.
Around off, swept to deep mid-wicket, for one.
Massive shout for LBW! Not given. Rahmanullah Gurbaz just cannot believe it. Don't think there is UDRS in this series. Full, around off, coming in with the angle, Fakhar Zaman got down to sweep but missed and got hit. The replay shows the ball hitting the arm. Excellent decision by the umpire. Gurbaz, in his excitement to appeal, forgot to stop the ball and it rolled through to short fine leg. Leg bye taken.
Beautifully bowled again. Around off, much fuller, but this time, Ayub waits for the ball to arrive and dabs it late behind point, for a run.
Turn and bounce! Delivered with the arm, from around the wicket, outside off, short of full, Saim Ayub looks to drive but the ball pitches and then spins away, bouncing over the outside edge!
Down the leg side, Fakhar Zaman works it through mid-wicket for a single.
Whose Powerplay was it? Too early to say. In their last encounter as well, Pakistan were struggling roughly till the 15th over. Still, they managed to get to a good total. It is all about finishing off the job.
On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run. Pakistan end the Powerplay on 41/1!
A quicker ball, outside off, Zaman looks to cut but is beaten. There is an appeal for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
WIDE. Down the leg side, Ayub looks to sweep but misses. The keeper is blinded to his right and misses the ball as well, with short fine leg rushing across to cut it off. A bye taken.
Short, outside off, Saim Ayub cuts it straight to backward point.
A touch short now, around middle, Fakhar rocks back to pull but the ball comes slowly off the surface. He mistimes it uppishly but luckily for him, it lands short of deep backward square leg. A single taken.
FOUR! Ugly but effective. Fakhar Zaman comes down the track well in advance and Mohammad fires it a touch wide outside off. But Fakhar goes through with his attempted slog and drags it along the ground, through mid-wicket, for a boundary.
On middle, pushed down to mid on for a single.
Who will bowl the final over of the Powerplay? It will be Allah Mohammad. Okay, here's something to note. He is wiping the ball with a towel. Has the dew arrived already?
SIX! BELLIGERENT! Flighted, around middle, Fakhar decides to put his dancing shoes on. Gets to the pitch of the ball and swings it cleanly over mid-wicket. That one lands on the roof! 13 from the over, the first double-digit over of the innings.
Around off, punched back to the bowler.
This time, a quicker ball. Again, short of full, Saim works it through mid-wicket for one.
Slower through the air, around off, short of full, Fakhar Zaman goes back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.