Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Live Score Updates
Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 Live: Pakistan sit top of Group B with four points in two matches after beating Oman and India.
Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 Live Updates: Pakistan U19 aim to continue their winning run as they take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U19 in their Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Doha, Qatar. Pakistan sit top of Group B with four points in two matches after beating Oman and India, respectively. On Sunday, the Irfan Khan-led side chased down a target of 137 in just 13.2 overs to register a dominant eight-wicket win over arch-rivals India. Opener Maaz Sadaqat was the star of the match, smashing an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes. (Live Scorecard)
Welcome to the coverage of Match 9 of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship, 2025. We are here in Doha at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium for the match between Pakistan A and United Arab Emirates and it promises to be a gripping contest.