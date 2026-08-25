Former England cricket team skipper Michael Atherton was one of the 21 former cricketers who wrote a letter to the Pakistan government with a request of "humane treatment" for Imran Khan. The former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister has been in prison since 2023 on corruption charges and his health was deteriorated over time. The letter reiterated the fact that the World Cup winning captain should be given due care after reports claimed that he was taken to a hospital following a court order. Atherton revealed why he became part of the petition and said that there has been an attempt to "airbrush Imran almost out of existence" by the Pakistan authorities since the time that the former cricketer was jailed.

"Nass [Nasser Hussain] and I were among 21 former captains who sent a second letter yesterday, a humanitarian appeal for Imran Khan to get the requisite level of treatment. But I suppose the basic theme was the way the state has tried to airbrush Imran almost out of existence, which is increasingly difficult to do in a social media age," Atherton said on a Sky Sports cricket podcast.

Meanwhile, former India captain Kapil Dev has reiterated his support for former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling for humane treatment and adequate facilities for his long-time friend after 21 former international cricketers wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking better conditions for the imprisoned former leader.

Kapil, who shared the field with Imran during an era when the two were among the leading all-rounders in world cricket, said he understood why Pakistani players may be reluctant to speak publicly about the matter but felt those outside the country could voice their concern.

“I think I don't blame them because they have to live there in Pakistan, the Pakistani cricketers. But for us, we are looking from outside. Yes, I like to support our friend, whom we played with and admired for his cricketing skill. And we keep saying again and again, we don't know the law of the country; that's fine.

“But humanity and simply giving the facilities to a prisoner, whoever may be, and he was a former prime minister of the country and a top cricketer of the world, we want him to get the best treatment. What else are we asking for? We are not asking for anything else,” Kapil told reporters.

(With IANS inputs)

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