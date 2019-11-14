 
Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka, Their First Test Series At Home In More Than 10 Years

Updated: 14 November 2019 13:27 IST

Since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, Pakistan have played most of their matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Azhar Ali replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain of Pakistan Test team last month. © AFP

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka at home for a two-Test series in December, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday. The two Test matches will be part of the World Test Championship. The series opener will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from December 11-15, while Karachi's National Stadium will host the second Test from December 19-23. The series is significant development for the Pakistani cricket lovers as they will be hosting their first Test series at home in more than 10 years.

Since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, Pakistan have played most of their matches in their adopted home ground in the United Arab Emirates.

"Originally, Sri Lanka were scheduled to play Tests in October and then return in December for white-ball cricket, but the matches were swapped to provide them the opportunity to assess the situation before deciding on the Test venues," the PCB media release said.

"This is a fabulous news for Pakistan cricket and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world. We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB's efforts and drive for regular resumption of international cricket, and help in its endeavours of attracting new audiences and younger generation," said Zakir Khan, PCB Director (International Cricket).

"We are pleased to confirm our return visit to Pakistan as, based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for Test cricket," said Ashley de Silva, chief executive of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka had visited Pakistan for a limited-overs series, comprising three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals from September 27-October 9.

