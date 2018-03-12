 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Shahid Afridi Gives Batsman Rude Send-Off, Later Apologises On Twitter

Updated: 12 March 2018 10:31 IST

Shahid Afridi showed Saif Badar the way to dressing room after dismissing the 19-year-old in a PSL match.

Watch: Shahid Afridi Gives Batsman Rude Send-Off, Later Apologises On Twitter
Shahid Afridi gave young Pakistan batsman Saif Badar a rude send-off during a PSL match. © Twitter

Shahid Afridi continued to impress with the ball in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his figures of three for 18 helping the Karachi Kings ease to a 63-run win over Multan Sultans. Afridi produced a peach of a delivery to send West Indian big-hitter Kieron Pollard packing and then went on to claim Saif Badar's wicket to all but assure his team a crucial win. The PSL has already seen some fiery clashes between players and after cleaning up Badar, 19-year-old Pakistan batsman, Afridi showed the youngster the way back to the dressing room.

Afridi is well respected in Pakistan's cricketing circles and that was clear to see when Badar took to Twitter and wrote a special message for Afridi despite the rude send-off.

Badar attached the video of the send-off and wrote: "Still love you Shahid bhai #legend".

The message must have struck home as Afridi soon replied, apologising to the young batsman.

"Im sorry what happened that was momentum of the game..I always support my youngester.Good luck," replied Afridi.

The former Pakistan captain might not be having the best of times with the bat in the PSL but is surely making a difference for his team, Karachi Kings, with the ball.

The veteran all-rounder is currently third in the list of top wicket-takers in PSL 2018. In six matches, Afridi has taken 10 wickets at a brilliant strike rate of 13.2. But more importantly for his team, Afridi has the best economy rate (5.72) among the top 20 wicket-takers in the T20 league this season.

In the match against Multan Sultans, Afridi bowled a fourth maiden over of his PSL career which is the most for any bowler in the tournament's history.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi gives Saif Badar a rude send-off
  • Afridi later apologised to the youngster on Twitter
  • Afridi has taken 10 wickets in PSL 2018 so far
Related Articles
Watch: Shahid Afridi
Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'Wonder' Ball Leaves Kieron Pollard Stunned
Pakistan Super League: Shaheen Afridi, 17, Blows Away Multan Sultans With Magical Spell
Pakistan Super League: Shaheen Afridi, 17, Blows Away Multan Sultans With Magical Spell
From
From 'Lala' To 'Boom Boom', Shahid Afridi Is Greeted On His 38th Birthday
PSL 2018: Indian Cricket Fans Make Fun Of Empty Stands At Pakistan Twenty20 League
PSL 2018: Indian Cricket Fans Make Fun Of Empty Stands At Pakistan Twenty20 League
PSL 2018: Twitter In Disbelief After Shahid Afridi Takes A Blinder
PSL 2018: Twitter In Disbelief After Shahid Afridi Takes A Blinder
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.