 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Super League: Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir Among Top Draws For Players Draft

Updated: 11 November 2017 12:31 IST

The third PSL will have a new -- sixth -- franchise in Multan Sultans.

Pakistan Super League: Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir Among Top Draws For Players Draft
A high number of players from England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will feature in the players draft © AFP

Around 200 foreign players will feature in a list of 500 cricketers in the Players Draft which will be held in Lahore on Sunday for the third Pakistan Super League. Top foreign players, including Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jimmy Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan and Colin Ingram will up for grab in the Players Draft.

The third PSL will have a new -- sixth -- franchise in Multan Sultans. Each franchise has a salary cap of USD 1.2 million for the players draft to complete a squad of 20 players. Teams have already retained nine players each for the third PSL and will go into the Players Draft to pick one platinum, one diamond, one gold, two silver and two emerging players each in order to complete their squads of 16.

Teams may also pick up to four players in the supplementary rounds. Interestingly, only one Pakistani player, Ahmed Shehzad features in the platinum category which has 21 players for the draft.

A high number of players from England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will feature in the players draft. The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that it will be holding a number of matches of the third PSL in Lahore and Karachi in March next year, including the final.

Sources say that the foreign players, who sign contracts for the PSL, will have to also sign a clause confirming they will be available to play for their franchises in Pakistan. For this, they will be paid extra fees of USD 10,000 to 20,000 per match if they travel to Pakistan.

Topics : Pakistan Dwayne John Bravo Mohammad Imran Tahir Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • 200 foreign players will feature in a list of 500 cricketers in the draft
  • The draft will take place on Sunday in Lahore
  • The third PSL will have a franchise in Multan Sultans
Related Articles
Wasim Akram Says ICC Doesn't Have The Power To Make India Play Pakistan
Wasim Akram Says ICC Doesn't Have The Power To Make India Play Pakistan
Sharjeel Khan Appeal Against Spot-Fixing Ban Rejected
Sharjeel Khan Appeal Against Spot-Fixing Ban Rejected
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.