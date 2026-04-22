Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly started an investigation into all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz after he tested positive for recreational drug use. The positive result comes from testing during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. As a result, his proposed move to Surrey for England's T20 Blast has collapsed, as per ESPNcricnfo report. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today," a PCB spokesperson was quoted in the report.

Nawaz was part of Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup earlier this year. He played seven matches for the team in the World Cup but failed to impress either with the ball or bat, scoring just 15 runs and took only seven wickets as Pakistan was eliminated from the Super Eight stage in the tournament.

The all-rounder was expected to be available for the entirety of the T20 Blast, which runs from 26 May to 18 July, representing Surrey. The PCB had issued him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the competition just two weeks ago, and Surrey had been preparing to formally announce his signing.

However, the agreement has now been cancelled, and Nawaz will not join the English county side this summer, the report said.

Nawaz boasts a strong record in T20Is. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is. The leg spinner has taken 101 wickets in 98 matches for the team. He also took two five-wicket hauls in the shortest format. He has scored 911 runs in T20Is.

The 32-year-old is currently playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. He went wickeless in their six-wicket victory over Rawalpindiz in Karachi on Tuesday.

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