Pakistan cricket team batter Khushdil Shah questioned the team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his exclusion from the national side despite enjoying a brilliant run of form. Khushdil, who currently plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), slammed an unbeaten 44 off just 14 deliveries to guide his team to victory over Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Following the win, Khushdil spoke to Pakistan great Rameez Raja and opened up about not being considered for the Pakistan cricket team.

“Sab players se main alag hoon. Na main social media par hoon, na main purani baaton ka rona rota hoon ki mere saath kya galat hua [I'm different from everyone else. I'm not on social media, nor do I hold grudges that I was treated unfairly].”

“Maine abhi haal hi mein No. 5 aur 6 par 700-800 runs banaye hain, double hundred bhi kiya hai, badi innings kheli hain. Phir bhi, itne sab ke baad mujhe team se drop kar diya gaya [I scored 700, 800 runs at number 5 or 6 in domestic cricket, yet I was dropped from the team],” he said in the post-match interview.

Khushdil Shah:"I'm different from everyone else



• I'm not on social media, nor do I hold grudges that I was treated unfairly. I scored 700, 800 runs at number 5 or 6 in domestic cricket, yet I was dropped from the team." pic.twitter.com/qmGvWDwHCq — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) April 24, 2026

Meanwhile, he Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Pakistan Super League 2026, following a medical review after the third ODI against New Zealand.

According to a BCB statement, Mustafizur will undergo an immediate scan to assess his condition. He will then begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the board's medical team, ruling him out of the remainder of this season's PSL.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, the team's medical staff has reviewed the condition of national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman," the BCB said on Thursday in a statement.

"It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team.

"In this regard, the Board has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) previously issued to Mustafizur. He will therefore not be available to participate in the remainder of PSL 2026," it added.

Mustafizur, who was forced to exit the IPL 2026 season after the BCCI directed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release him from their squad, was playing for Lahore Qalandars and had taken six wickets in five matches this PSL season.

In a separate decision, the BCB confirmed that fellow fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. The move is aimed at allowing the young pacer adequate time to prepare for Bangladesh's upcoming Test series against Pakistan next month.

The decisions underline the board's focus on player fitness and national commitments ahead of a busy international schedule.

Bangladesh won the third ODI against New Zealand by 55 runs, clinching the series 2-1 on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

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