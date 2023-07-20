Ayesha Naseem, an 18-year-old Pakistan women's cricketer, has reportedly announced retirement from the game due to religious reasons. Ayesha has so far played played four ODIs and 30 T20Is. She is a top-order batter, who has scored 369 runs in T20Is at an average of 18.45. In ODIs, she has a tally of 33 runs. At the 2023 Women's 2023 T20 World Cup, Ayesha scored a 25-ball 43* for Pakistan against India. According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, Ayesha has already informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about her decision.

She grabbed everyone's attention in June, 2021, when she scored a 33-ball 45* against West Indies. Then in May, the same year, she matched that score against Sri Lanka in a T20I in Karachi, this time getting to the score in just 31 balls.

In January, 2023, she played a quick-fire knock against Australia. She scored 24 runs off just 20 balls, including three sixes and a four. Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, praised her saying she was a "serious talent".

