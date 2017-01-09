 
Pakistan Recall Junaid Khan as Mohammad Irfan Returns Home After Personal Tragedy

Updated: 09 January 2017 20:28 IST

Junaid Khan has been summoned as replacement for Mohammad Irfan, who has returned home following the death of his mother

Junaid Khan (c) last played an ODI for Pakistan in May 2015. © AFP

Pakistan suffered a major blow ahead of their limited overs series against Australia after left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan returned home on Monday following the death of his mother.

Junaid Khan, who last played an ODI for Pakistan in May 2015, has been summoned as a replacement for Irfan.

As per news agency PTI, the Pakistan team management has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to send Mohammad Hafeez as an additional member of the squad.

Junaid will now join the touring squad in Australia before the first ODI in Brisbane on Friday.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said Irfan was picked because of his height and since he could generate bounce and pace on the Australian pitches as seen in the World 2015.

There were speculations that head coach, Mickey Arthur was not happy with the fitness of Irfan after the ODI specialists landed in Australia and joined the team.

Arthur had also sent back Irfan from England in August over fitness issues after he played in just one ODI and limped off with a groin problem. But a board official said Irfan had requested to return home due to the death of his mother.

(With inputs from PTI)

