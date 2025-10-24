With just over a month to go before the opening match, Pakistan has withdrawn from the FIH Men's Junior World Cup hockey tournament, scheduled to be played from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai, citing political tensions with India as the reason. According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net), the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), after consulting their government, has sent an official intimation to FIH, which will in turn inform Hockey India. This is the second event in India that Pakistan has withdrawn from, following the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.

Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Rana Mujahid confirmed the decision.

"Yes, we feel the situation is not conducive under the current circumstances," Mujahid told Telecom Asia Sport. "The recent Asia Cup cricket event has proved that India has extreme emotions against Pakistan. Their players did not shake hands with our players, and then they refused to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, which was shameful," he added.

Pakistan was placed in Group B alongside India, Chile, and Switzerland. The FIH will now decide whether to call up a substitute team.

A top PHF official said the decision was taken after consultation with the Pakistan government.

"We sought the advice of the government and the Pakistan Sports Board, who told us that under the current political tension, it would not be feasible to send the team to India for the Junior World Cup, as it would pose a significant security risk," the official said.

The official added that the FIH has been informed of the decision and will convey it to Hockey India, according to the report.

Pakistan also pulled out of the Asia Cup tournament in