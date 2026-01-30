The 2026 T20 World Cup is just days away from its commencement, but the tension between the subcontinental rivals has already spilled over into the digital arena. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a frequent commentator on the national team's exploits, took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the Salman Ali Agha-led national team for their series-opening win against the visiting Australians. Sharif's post did not just focus on the players but also gave significant credit to the PCB leadership. However, the post received severe backlash on social media, with even former India opener Aakash Chopra reminding Sharif of how insignificant Pakistan's win was.

"Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I. I also appreciate Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation," Sharif posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Pakistan beat Australia in the first T20I.

Aakash Chopra, known for his analytical and often blunt takes on the game, responded with a "with due respect" rebuttal that quickly garnered thousands of interactions. Chopra highlighted that the Australian side currently in Lahore is far from the world-beating unit fans expect.

"With due respect…it's a bilateral T20i against Australia's B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170-run game can't possibly qualify as ‘electrifying'," he replied.

Australia travelled to Pakistan without five of their biggest superstars. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Nathan Ellis, who are all missing the series to manage fitness and workloads ahead of the World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

Even regular captain Mitchell Marsh sat out the first game due to a late arrival from the Big Bash League final, leaving Travis Head to lead the second-string side.

Chopra questioned the Pakistan PM's intent to hype up his team's win. Pakistan posted a modest 168/8 and restricted Australia to 146/8. According to Chopra, a 22-run victory in a mid-scoring game against a depleted side hardly qualifies as a "proud moment for the nation."

As Pakistan continue their final preparations for the World Cup amid the ongoing boycott row, this latest exchange serves as a reminder that in the world of India-Pakistan cricket, the battle is often just as intense off the field as it is on it.