Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been at the centre of many defeats against India in World Cups. As India beat New Zealand in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup, Afridi recalled their match against Pakistan in the semifinal of the 2011 ODI World Cup at Mohali. Sharing a never-heard-before story, the former all-rounder revealed how the crowd at the venue lifted the spirits of the Indian team so much so that the Pakistani players started to shiver, despite the strong start they made with the bat.

Afridi, during the chat on a Pakistani channel, revealed that his team was confident of beating India, especially considering the start they had, but the Mohali crowd quickly turned the tables by creating a highly hostile environment.

"I remember in 2011, when we were playing the semi-finals against India in Chandigarh. We started very well. Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal scored 90 runs. We didn't have any wickets at that time. And even as a captain sitting relaxed, thinking we will win. The first wicket fell. After that, the way the crowd picked up the Indian team and how they fought, some of my batters were shivering.

"As a leader and captain, I was watching Hafeez getting out. And then our players struggled on every ball. Because there was so much noise behind them. We went under immense pressure".

Pak Greats Laud The Indian Team

A number of former Pakistani cricketers hailed the Indian team for the dominant win they clinched in the final against the Kiwis.

Former Pakistan Test captain and batting great Javed Miandad said they deserved to be champions. "Their team (India) is now reaping the benefits of a strong process-driven cricket structure," Miandad said.

"If you look at the talent they are producing now, it is because of their strong structure. They are not short on batters, spinners or fast bowlers and their young players are result-driven and have game awareness," he added. The former great noted that when there is a winning culture and mentality established in a team's dressing room, it always leads to title wins which is why India also won the Champions Trophy last year. "We had this environment in our dressing room once and we won frequently," he said.