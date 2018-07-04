Pakistan Knock Zimbabwe Out, To Face Australia In Tri-Series Final

Solomon Mire's blistering 63-ball 94 went in vain as Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the Twenty20 tri-series in Harare in a closely-fought encounter on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 163, Pakistan achieved the target with seven wickets and five deliveries to spare. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed saw his side home with an unbeaten 38 off 21 balls after Gakhar Zaman and Hussain Talat gave them a solid start. After winning the toss, Pakistan invited the hosts to bat. Solomon Mire struck 94, including six boundaries and as many sixes, which was the highest score by a Zimbabwean in a T20I, but Zimbabwe's 162 for four was not enough to overcome the world's top-ranked T20I side.

Pakistan openers gave their team a fast start. Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman scored 56 in the first six overs but Sohail was dismissed soon after.

When Zaman skied Mire to depart for 47, Pakistan needed more than eight runs an over from the final eight overs, but Sarfraz's calm and precise knock kept his team up with the asking rate.

Executing his attacking strokes perfectly, Sarfraz found the gaps and the boundaries at regular intervals.

He displayed a particularly deft touch with his late cut, taking boundaries off left-arm spinners Tendai Chisoro and Wellington Masakadza with the stroke. With four runs needed from the final over, it was also the shot he used to end the game, gliding seamer Chris Mpofu to the third man boundary.

Although Zimbabwe lost and got knocked out of the tri-series competition, Solomon Mire was awarded with the man of the match award for his brilliant knock of 94 runs.

Pakistan will face Australia to decide the series' winner on Thursday.

(With AFP Inputs)