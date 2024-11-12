The decision taken by India to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy has resulted in a lot of criticism from former Pakistan cricketers. While there was a lot of chatter regarding India's participation in the competition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday about India's final decision. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took to social media to say that it was a 'day dream' that India will come to Pakistan for the tournament before adding that although no other team had any issues, India thought Pakistan was not 'secure' for them.

"It was a day dream that India will come to Pakistan to play Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not *secure* for India . Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Pakistan Cricket Board will seek clarity from the ICC on hosting of the Champions Trophy since they have only been intimated that India will not travel for the tournament but there was no word on hybrid model being proposed.

The PCB was told by the ICC that BCCI won't send its team to Pakistan after the decision was communicated to the world governing body.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source said.

A hybrid model was followed during the Asia Cup last year, when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka while other matches were played in Pakistan.

It is being speculated that Dubai can host India's matches in the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in February next year.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source said.

"As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required," the source added.

(With PTI inputs)