A fan made a special request to Pakistan head coach Wahab Riaz after their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After Pakistan's win, which booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament, Wahab interacted with the fans and thanked them for their support. As Wahab was walking near the advertising hoardings, a supporter's special request to the Pakistan head coach caught the attention of fans. The fan told Wahab that he doesn't want the trophy, but wants Pakistan to beat India.

"Wahab sahab, India par koshish karein. Wahab bhai, India ko beat karna hai humne. Humein (Asia Cup) trophy nahi chahiye, India ko humne harana hai. India ko nahi chhodna," the fan can be heard as saying in the video.

A fan to Wahab Riaz: "We don't need the trophy, we just want to beat India!" pic.twitter.com/kJrEB7hCRr — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) September 7, 2026

India and Pakistan can now meet only in the final of the Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, while India will take on either Bangladesh or the UAE in the other last-four clash.

Earlier in the tournament, India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets. After bowling Pakistan out for just 55, India chased down the target in 8.3 overs to underline their credentials as the title favourites.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana courted controversy during Pakistan's group-stage clash against India earlier in the tournament.

Sana was fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday that Fatima was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.'

The incident occurred on the last ball of the second over of India's chase of 56, when Fatima gestured towards the pavilion after dismissing opener Shafali Verma through a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

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