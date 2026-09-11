Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before Pakistan's National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore over the alleged information leaks from the team's dressing room. The Pakistan Cricket Board had reportedly handed the two players' mobile phones to the relevant authorities in the aftermath of their removal, along with five other players from Pakistan's squad for the England Test series.

As per a report in Pakistan-based The News International, the NCCIA is examining financial matters and suspected transactions involving the two players. The investigators are probing the financial dealings of the two players before and during the ongoing Test series, as their bank account details are also under scrutiny.

The investigators are also looking at any bank account transactions during this period, and if they are found, they will be looking at the source of the funds.

Rizwan and Imam were among the seven players released from the squad following the disastrous two Test matches against England. Those seven players were sent home, with the Pakistan Cricket Board injecting seven other players into the squad and later beginning an "internal disciplinary inquiry".

The two players had appeared before the NCCIA after being summoned in connection with the inquiry into the alleged leaks. The players submitted their written responses and sought additional time from the investigators to give full responses to the notices. The NCCIA is expected to question Rizwan and Imam further too.

It quoted sources saying that the PCB took possession of the players' mobile phones and sent them to the NCCIA, as the devices will be unlocked and examined during the inquiry. The inquiry, it added, will be focusing on how sensitive team information might have surfaced during the series.

Pakistan cricket seems to be in turmoil again after their poor performances in England. Following their heavy defeats in Leeds and Lord's, PCB removed seven players - Rizwan, Imam, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad from the squad and sent them back home. The PCB also removed Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from the squad.

PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi spoke on the removals, stating the board was left with no option other than to remove the players. "Every match of a series is important for us, and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but just to replace them. Consider (Salman) Agha, who is a very good player, but he could not click because of some reasons. He was spoken to about it," Naqvi had told Geo Network.

Meanwhile, the advisor to the PCB chairman, Amir Mir, had recently confirmed that the PCB has launched an inquiry into the conduct. "The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally. The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration," Mir wrote on social media a few days ago.

"At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible. The PCB will not comment further at this time. The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications," he added.

--IANS

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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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