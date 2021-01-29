Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan Defeat South Africa By Seven Wickets In First Test Match
Nauman Ali took five wickets in his debut match, helping Pakistan win the first Test match against South Africa.
Nauman Ali celebrates a wicket with Pakistan teammates during the 1st Test vs South Africa.© AFP
Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test in Karachi on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 in his debut match while Yasir Shah grabbed 4-79 as South Africa collapsed for 245 in their second innings.
