A standing ovation at Edgbaston brought a broad smile to Pakistan debutant Razaullah's face as the 21-year-old seamer walked off after a fearless 81 against England, an innings that transformed a seemingly one-sided contest into a competitive finish. "I enjoyed the standing ovation," Razaullah grinned later at the press conference, according to Cricinfo. "I like to enjoy life, and I was relishing the moment." Coming in at No. 9 with Pakistan still facing the prospect of an innings defeat, Razaullah took the attack to England's pace trio of Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, smashing nine sixes in his 63-ball knock.

His assault helped Pakistan recover from a difficult position and eventually set England a target of 130 after being bowled out for 449 on the third day of the final Test.

ENGLISH CROWD GIVING STANDING OVATION TO RAZAULLAH



BETTER BATSMAN THAN CHOKLIpic.twitter.com/Qj90rjVcPg — Sheikh Abdullah (@Sheiikhabdulah) September 11, 2026

Razaullah had little regard for the reputation of England's attack as he repeatedly took on the short ball, an approach that had troubled several of Pakistan's specialist batters during the series.

"I was being selective with which balls to slog, but they all seemed within range," he said casually.

"I wanted to take it as deep as possible. I wasn't scared of pace. I wanted to punish the balls from Archer that landed on a hard length. There's nothing to be scared of when you're playing for your country. I was just enjoying myself," the young seamer added.

Razaullah's fifty came in just 43 balls, the fastest half-century by a Pakistan batter on Test debut. He struck a six to reach the landmark and continued attacking as England struggled to contain his clean hitting.

"My favourite ball [to face] is the short ball. I just believed in myself. I thought if I played 50 balls, I'd get a positive result. And thankfully that happened," he said.

He also shared a crucial 121-run partnership with Mohammad Abbas, who made 42, to frustrate England's attempt to wrap up the match quickly. Tongue eventually broke the stand by dismissing Abbas, before Razaullah followed soon after, missing out on what could have been a remarkable century on debut.

The youngster's innings came after Pakistan's top order had laid the platform for a recovery. Shan Masood scored 95, while Azan Awais made 59 in a 125-run opening partnership after Pakistan had lost both openers for no runs.

Babar Azam then added 76 as Pakistan recovered strongly from their disastrous start and ultimately finished with 449, just four runs short of England's first-innings total of 453.

Razaullah's late assault ensured England had to bat again and left them needing 130 runs to win, giving Pakistan an opportunity to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

The youngster, who had scored a first-class century as an opener after asking his coach to promote him up the order, showed the same attacking intent despite stepping into a vastly different challenge at No. 9 on his Test debut.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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