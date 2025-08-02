Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Live, WCL 2025 Final: Pakistan Champions are batting first against South Africa Champions.
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025 Final: Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions are playing for their maiden title at the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez won the toss and opted to bat first. Hardus Viljoen dismissed Kamran Akmal in the third over while Wayne Parnell got the better of Mohammad Hafeez in the sixth over. Sharjeel Khan is solid at the crease as two-down Pakistan aim to keep going in the ongoing final against South Africa. (Live Scorecard)
Final, World Championship of Legends, 2025, Aug 02, 2025
Play In Progress
PNC
84/2 (8.2)
SAC
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pakistan Champions won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 10.08
Batsman
Sharjeel Khan
48* (25)
Shoaib Malik
8 (10)
Bowler
Duanne Olivier
21/0 (2)
Aaron Phangiso
11/0 (1.2)
Here are the Live Updates of Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, World Championship of Legends 2025 Final -
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
At the stumps, tucked away into the leg side.
SIX! Just over the man in the deep and had he been on the fence, this could have been another catching opportunity. A drag-down on middle, Sharjeel Khan rcks back and wallops it flat towards deep mid-wicket and just over the head of Jacques Rudolph for a biggie.
Wide. On a dragged length, well outside off, left alone for a wide by Sharjeel.
Full and angling down leg, Malik tickles it down to short fine leg for a quick single.
Good length over middle, tucked away wide of mid on for a single to end the over.
Length ball outside off, hit away wide of short third where Hardus Viljoen misfields this time and lets the ball through for a couple of runs.
DROPPED! Poor cricket all around! The attempted slower one comes out wrong from the hands of Duanne Olivier as he serves a wide full toss. Sharjeel Khan ends up reaching for it and toe-ends it to the left of short third. Hardus Viljoen dives across to his left and fumbles a pretty simple chance. This could be a big opportunity missed for SAC!
FOUR! Bang! Short ball over middle, no intent in the delivery and Sharjeel Khan muscles the pull in front of square leg for a boundary.
WIDE! Similar pace, a bit full and well outside off, angles away off the seam. Sharjeel leaves it alone and a wide is called.
Takes pace off, bowling it wide of the off stump and angling it further away. Sharjeel looks to cut but misses.
Pitched up around the fifth stump line, Mailk leans on and plays a classy drive towards deep cover for a single.
Tap and run! Around off, flatter, Shoaib Malik jams it down in front of cover-point and scampers through for a run.
Flights it up on a nagging length and outside off, Malik backs away and dabs it down to short third.
Shortish length around middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
Beaten! Flatter one on off, nagging length and just goes across the left-hander. Khan has a poke at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
Nice and full, on the stumps, Malik pushes at it and gets an inside edge through square leg for a single.
Starts from around the wicket and bowls it very full, angling into the legs. Malik plays all around it and gets hit on the pads.
FOUR! Picked up and dispatched! Short of a length and around off, Sharjeel picks the length early, swivels on his toes and launches it towards cow corner for four more. Pakistan Champions are flying at 63/2 after the Powerplay.