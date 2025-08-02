Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025 Final: Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions are playing for their maiden title at the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez won the toss and opted to bat first. Hardus Viljoen dismissed Kamran Akmal in the third over while Wayne Parnell got the better of Mohammad Hafeez in the sixth over. Sharjeel Khan is solid at the crease as two-down Pakistan aim to keep going in the ongoing final against South Africa. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, World Championship of Legends 2025 Final -