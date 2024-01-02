Ahead of his final Test for the Australian cricket team against Pakistan, David Warner had his focus on something else. In an emotional plea on social media, the star opener revealed that his 'Baggy Green' cap had been stolen. “Unfortunately this is my last resort, to do this,” Warner said in a post on Instagram. "Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there. Inside this backpack was my baggy greens. That's sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week. If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into any trouble… I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens."

Pakistan captain Shan Masood said a country-wide search should take place for the cap. "There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back,” he was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

"He's been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. I hope they find it. It's the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back."

Australia opted Tuesday against playing a second spinner in the final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, naming an unchanged line-up for David Warner's farewell match. Skipper Pat Cummins confirmed Australia's fast-bowling trio had all recovered well from the second Test in Melbourne four days ago after clinching the three-match series with a tense 79-run win. The SCG has a reputation for taking turn, but the hosts did not consider bringing a second spinner into the team to partner Nathan Lyon, he said.

The pitch looked well-grassed on the eve of Pakistan's final match of their Australia tour, which will also be opener Warner's 112th and final Test.

"The weather looks pretty good this week and that's not always the case in Sydney," Cummins said ahead of the Test, starting Wednesday.

"The groundsman seems happy with where it's at. It looks like decent coverage of grass, so it should be a good week ahead."

The Sydney Test has a history of being rain-affected with 26 washed out days, the most of the Australian Test venues. But there is only a medium chance of showers this week.

