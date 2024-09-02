The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah made history as he was named the new International Cricket Council Chairman. While discussions over Shah's successor in the Indian board are intensifying, the name of his replacement as the Asian Cricket Council chief. As Shah takes up the ICC job, he would have to vacte not just the role of BCCI's secreatary but also the chairman of ACC. As per a report, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is leading the race to be named the new ACC boss.

A report in news agency PTI claims that Naqvi is set to replace Shah as thenew ACC boss, and the decision will be announced formally later this year.

"When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term," the PTI source quoted. "When Jay Shah steps down, the PCB chief will take over."

Jay Shah On ICC Job

"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated after being elected as the new ICC boss unopposed.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways."