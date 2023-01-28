Virat Kohli has regained his golden touch and it's evident with the way he has been reaching the triple figure marks in recent times. He is now only second to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of number of international tons. Kohli, who didn't score a ton for more than three years, ended his century drought last year in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, which was his 1st hundred in T20Is. Since then, the 35-year-old hasn't looked back, smashing three centuries in his last nine ODI outings. He is just three ODI tons away from equalling former India batter Sachin Tendulkar's (49) record of scoring the most number of tons in the format.

Recently, however, a veteran Pakistani batter claimed that his List A record is better than that of Kohli. During a recent interaction, Khurram Manzoor, who has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is, was asked about a claim he had made over his List A numbers being better than Kohli.

Manzoor, who last played for Pakistan in 2016, clarified that his intention was not to compare himself with the former India captain, but to highlight his achievements in domestic cricket.

"I am not comparing myself with Virat Kohli. Fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever are there in the top-10, I am the world no.1. Kohli is behind me as he scores a century every six innings. I score century every 5.68 innings, which is a world record. Over the last 10 years, my average is 53, and I am ranked fifth in the world, as far as List A cricket is concerned," Manzoor said on Nadir Ali's Podcast.

After the statement, Manzoor got trolled and has now issued a clarification. "Its funny how some media outlets and individuals have taken my interview out of context and twisted my words. Virat Kohli is a generational player and I have always admired him as the best. I talked about this stat in List A Cricket about having best innings per hundred ratio where I am topping the chart and Kohli is on second. There is no comparison between me and him, he has played more games and that too mostly on international level," Manzoor wrote in a series of Tweets.

1/3 Its funny how some media outlets and individuals have taken my interview out of context and twisted my words. Virat Kohli is a generational player and I have always admired him as the best. pic.twitter.com/d1UzhA7egI — Khurram Manzoor Khan (@_khurrammanzoor) January 26, 2023

"He remains the best regardless of this stat. I would like to suggest all these media outlets to show some responsibility in publishing any articles or news. Thank you!"

