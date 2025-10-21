Pakistan cricket team batter Abdullah Shafique received a massive lifeline despite the ball hitting the stumps on Day 1 of the second Test match against South Africa on Monday. Shafique scored a brilliant half-century and stitched together a significant partnership with Shan Masood that steadied the Pakistan innings after they lost opener Imam-ul-Haq early. During the knock, Shafique was dropped twice and on one occasion, the ball flew off his outside edge but landed just in front of the slip cordon. However, the biggest escape in the sixth over of the Pakistan innings as the delivery from Marco Jansen went through Shafique's defence and came very close to the stumps. South Africa went for a review as they asked for a caught-behind but UltraEdge showed that the spike came when the ball was close to the stumps. The ball did come in contact with the stumps but the batter survived as the bails were not dislodged.

Pakistan were well placed on 95-1 at lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Opener Abdullah Shafique lived dangerously in reaching 37 and with him Shan Masood was on 38 after Pakistan won the toss on another spin-friendly pitch at Rawalpindi stadium.

Abdullah Shafique 6 Catches drop. pic.twitter.com/x62vus1p26 — ShahJahan (@ShahJahanba56) October 20, 2025

The skipper Masood batted aggressively, hitting three sixes and a four, while Shafique scored four fours as the duo made 60 for the unbeaten second wicket.

South Africa's only breakthrough came by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who bowled Imam-ul-Haq for 17 with a sharp turner that beat the bat and hit off-stump.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada initially swung the new ball but saw Tristan Stubbs drop Shafique in the slips off the fourth ball of the match for nought.

Having won the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs, Pakistan strengthened their attack by including a third spinner in Asif Afridi, dropping fast bowler Hasan Ali.

At 38 years and 299 days, Asif becomes the second oldest Pakistani Test debutant, behind Miran Bakhsh, who made his debut at 47 years and 284 days against India in 1955.

South Africa included experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test with injury, and added Marco Jansen to partner Rabada in the pace attack.

(With AFP inputs)