Former England pacer Stuart Broad delivered a harsh assessment of Pakistan ahead of their three-match Test series against England. The opening Test got underway on Wednesday in Leeds, with England captain Joe Root winning the toss and electing to bowl. The series marks England's first since the retirement of former captain Ben Stokes and the departure of head coach Brendon McCullum. Pakistan, meanwhile, have been dealt a major setback with star batter Babar Azam sidelined through injury and unavailable for the first Test. In his absence, Salman Ali Agha is leading the visitors.

Speaking on The Love for Cricket Podcast, Broad labelled Pakistan "a poor side" and predicted that England should complete a comfortable clean sweep against the tourists.

"They are a poor side, they are not a really good side. You would imagine and you'd think that England should win 3-0. And pretty comfortably. But that isn't guaranteed. But if England don't come out with a Test match series win, it really is a huge failure," Broad said.

England should win 3-0 against PAK



"Pakistan is a weaker side. There is no doubting that.They are very poor side."



- Stuart Broad #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/BqecpqeS2Y — Indian Cricket 🏏 (@Indiancric1cm) August 18, 2026

Talking about the match, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue took five wickets apiece as England made a strong start to the post-Bazball era by dismissing Pakistan for 171 in the first Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

Recalled seamer Robinson became the first man to take a wicket with the first ball of a Test series in England on his way to 5-51 in 18 overs -- a return all the more impressive for including four frontline batsmen.

Paceman Tongue finished with 5-46 in 9.1 overs as Pakistan crumbled on a rain-marred opening day of a three-Test series.

England were 112-2 at stumps -- a deficit of just 59 runs.

Joe Root, at the start of his second stint as full-time England captain, was 37 not out on his Yorkshire home ground.

He shared an unbroken partnership of 64 with Jordan Cox (23 not out), replacing the injured Jacob Bethell at number three.

(With AFP Inputs)

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