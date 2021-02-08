Pakistan won its first series against South Africa since 2003 by 2-0 with a 95-run victory in the second Test on the fifth and final day in Rawalpindi on Monday. Set 370-run to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 274 with Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali taking 5-60 -- his best match figures of 10-114. Opener Aiden Markram scored a fighting 108 and Temba Bavuma 61. They put on a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket but Hasan struck with the second new ball to end Markram's resistance.

The 2-0 win is only Pakistan's second over South Africa in 12 Test series, having lost eight and drawn three.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.

Pakistan's only previous series win over South Africa was in a two-match series at home in 2003.

Promoted

The series against South Africa -- who were touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years -- is the biggest hosted by the home side since Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan in 2009.

The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals on February 11, 13 and 14, all in Lahore.