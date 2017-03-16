Pakistan Players to Appear Before FIA in Spot-Fixing Case

The special investigation team of the FIA would question the four players

The special investigation team of the FIA would question the four players © AFP

The country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued notices to four Pakistani players -Nasir Jamshed, Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Irfan - to appear for questioning in the PSL spot-fixing case on March 20 and 21 before a special team of the agency."The FIA has issued notices to the players in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case after holding preliminary investigations into the matter and after consulting the Pakistan Cricket Board," a reliable source in the FIA told PTI.

He said that the special investigation team of the FIA would question the four players. Three of them - Sharjeel, Khalid and Irfan - have been suspended from all cricket by the PCB under the anti-corruption code.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who took part in the Pakistan Super League, were provisionally suspended and charged last month over meeting a man suspected of being linked to an international betting syndicate.

Mohammad Irfan became the next victim of the fallout of alleged spot-fixing, with the Pakistan cricket authorities coming down heavily on the reported incidence of fixing had previously also found several current and former Pakistan players in the thick of things.

The PCB has already formed a three-member tribunal headed by a former judge to conduct a probe after the board charged Sharjeel and Khalid with spot-fixing.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan told the media in Islamabad on Thursday that the government was taking the PSL spot-fixing case seriously.

He made it clear that if any player is found guilty of spot-fixing, he could end up behind bars.