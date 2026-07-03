There has been a lot of buzz around Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians are reportedly looking to trade the star player ahead of the auction. Hardik, one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, kicked off his IPL career with MI in 2015 and played for the side until 2021. Ahead of the next edition, new entrants Gujarat Titans acquired the player and named him their captain. He led the side for two editions before returning to Mumbai as skipper.

Under Hardik's leadership across three IPL seasons, MI finished in 10th, third, and ninth positions, respectively.

While talking about the potential trade involving Hardik, former India batter Aakash Chopra opined that GT might not be interested in taking the player back.

"It seems all teams are interested, or such rumours are spreading. Only two teams don't want him. They are RCB and SunRisers Hyderabad. It's been heard that everyone else, including the Gujarat Titans, is interested. I am just wondering whether the Gujarat Titans would also be interested. What can those seven teams give to Mumbai?" said Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

Gujarat Titans have one of the most balanced teams in the IPL, with Shubman Gill leading the side since Hardik's departure ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

GT made it to the final of IPL 2026 where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets.

"Who can Gujarat give? I don't think they will be interested in this trade, but Mumbai can ask for Rashid. However, it's doubtful. You can also ask for Kagiso Rabada, but why would they release a Purple Cap-winning guy? In any case, I don't think this is likely to happen because he came from the Gujarat Titans only. Why would you want to go down that route? Shubman Gill is captaining the side. Why would you assemble two alphas in this team?" Chopra said.

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