Away from the chaos, star India batter Virat Kohli is spending time with his family in London. In a viral video, Kohli was seen catching a train somewhere in London, before some locals recognised him and approached him for a picture. Kohli, however, seemed to be in a rush as he told a fan that he will only click one picture, that too in a group. Kohli then went inside the station to catch a train. In the video, Kohli was seen wearing a Hazelnut coloured hoodie paired with a black track pant and white sneakers.

He was getting out of shuttle when a fan approached him for a pic. It is fair to say that Kohli, even in London, is finding it hard to not be recognised by fans. The viral video is a testament to Kohli's worldwide fan following.

Last week, Kohli completed 16 years in international cricket. He made his international cricket debut on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, a couple of months after he became the Under-19 World Cup-winning captain at Kuala Lumpur.

On his debut, the 35-year-old opened the batting with current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and made just 12 runs. He ended his maiden international series with 159 runs in five matches at an average of 31.80.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli's IPL franchise since 2008, also took to 'X' to congratulate the batter for completing 16 years in international cricket. "16 years of the King, and an eternity-old Kingdom of magic. All hail, all hail King Kohli. From debut to certified GOAT status. Through 16 years of relentless passion, Virat didn't just play the game, he set the blueprint for a new perfect brand of cricket!"

Since then, Kohli has emerged as a formidable batting force for India, amassing 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs and also holds the record for most centuries by a male batter in the format - 50 centuries, 27 of which have come in run-chases. He has also amassed 8,848 runs in 113 Test matches and made 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is.

Kohli has won the ODI World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the T20 World Cup in 2024, following which he retired from the shortest format. He also holds the record for most wins by an Indian Test captain, as the side won 40 out of 68 matches when Kohli was the skipper.