On VVS Laxman's Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar Leaks His Dressing Room Secret

Former India batsman VVS Laxman received plenty of Twitter love on the occasion of his birthday. Laxman, who is among the most respected cricketers to have graced the game, turned 43 on Wednesday. While Virender Sehwag wished him in trademark fashion, Sachin Tendulkar opted to reveal one of his dressing room secrets. "Happy birthday, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind your ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat. Oops," tweeted Tendulkar.

Several of Laxman's former teammates too wished him on this 'very, very special day'.

Laxman played 134 Tests and scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97, notching up 17 centuries and 56 fifties. Laxman is now part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that BCCI consults on key cricketing matters.