Veteran India players - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - continue to stay in the race for the ODI World Cup 2027. Despite ageing, both players have managed to keep up with their fitness and form. By the time the quadrennial event begins, Kohli will turn 39 while Rohit will be 40 years old. However, nothing of it shows in their form and energy. The players have been batting well and also managing their fitness levels to stay ready for the mega event.

Are the BCCI selectors considering Virat and Rohit for the next ODI World Cup?

Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a blunt verdict when talking about the potential inclusion of Virat and Rohit in India's squad for the ODI World Cup.

"In my experience of how these things pan out, it is pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa and if there is enough energy around it, it is very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience," Ashwin told ESPNcricinfo.

"But if there's a thinking that it might steer the other way, the players will be under duress. And forgive me, I am no specialist, I am no medico scientist, I cannot say this with utmost authority, [but if] there is a proper rehab programme and there is something that is constructed around what they want to do and if there are good vibes from the other half, the players will manage to make it," Ashwin added.

Both Virat and Rohit are part of the Indian team that will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting June 13.

India's squad vs Afghanistan ODIs: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.

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