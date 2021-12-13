Only six batters in the history of cricket have hit double centuries in ODIs. India's newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is the only to have done it more than once. Exactly four years ago on December 13, 2017, Rohit Sharma became the first to hit three double hundreds in ODI cricket. The opening batter smashed an unbeaten 208 off 153 balls in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Rohit, incidentally, was also leading India in that match in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli. That is the second highest score by a captain in ODIs, behind Virender Sehwag's 219 against West Indies.

Rohit hit 13 fours and 12 sixes which helped India post 392/4 batting first. The hosts then went on to win the match by 141 runs as Sri Lanka could only 251 for 8 in their 50 overs.

BCCI on Monday shared a video of Rohit's blistering innings on its official Twitter handle.

On this day in 2017, Rohit Sharma registered his third double hundred in ODIs - an unbeaten 208, creaming 13 fours and 12 sixes.



Relive that scintillating knock against Sri Lanka

Rohit has scored two double hundreds against Sri Lanka and one against Australia in ODIs.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

Rohit was named India's new ODI skipper last week and he takes the reins from Virat Kohli as India gear up for the upcoming white-ball series.

"I'm deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity. It's a huge responsibility. I'm absolutely happy about it. I look forward to leading team India in white ball cricket. It's going to be an exciting journey, something that I'm looking forward to," Rohit recently said in an interview posted on the BCCI website

"Whenever I've gotten an opportunity I've tried to keep it very simple, tried to keep one thing in common which is clear communication to the players, making sure that they understand their role," he added.

Rohit will now be seen in action in the South Africa series which gets underway with the Boxing Day Test in December 26.

(With ANI Inputs)