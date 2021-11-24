It was on this day, 32 years ago, when Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest player to score a Test fifty. Tendulkar, who was just 16-year-old back then, achieved this feat in the second Test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Faisalabad in 1989. In that match, India were struggling at 101/4, when Tendulkar (59) and Sanjay Manjrekar (76) stitched a 143-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The batting maestro made his debut in the Test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Karachi in 1989. In the same match, Pakistan's pacer Waqar Younis had also made his debut.

Over the years, Tendulkar has forged his name in history as the 'greatest batter of all time' and he also got nicknamed as the 'Master Blaster'.

Tendulkar, who also served as captain of the Indian cricket team, bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries.

In 2019, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became the country's favourite cricketer.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

The Master Blaster has also served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes in the Indian Premier League.

He was also the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC.