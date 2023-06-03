Young Shubman Gill had a dreamy outing in IPL 2023 as the Gujarat Titans opener smashed 890 runs in 17 matches and bagged the Orange Cap. His score also included three blistering centuries, which made him the talk of the town. Many have started seeing the 23-year-old as the future of Indian cricket because of his variety of shots. Making his international debut in 2020, Gill has now got a century in all the three formats of the game, which made the fans compare him to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

However, former India coach Gary Kirsten praised Gill but also called the comparison "unfair" as the young batter in the initial phase of his career.

“He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey,” Kirsten told Cricbuzz.

“I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don't often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast," he added.

After a successful stint in the IPL 2023, Gill will now be featuring again for Team India at the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval from June 7. Talking about Gill's form at the WTC, Gary showed faith in him and stated that he is confident regarding his performance.

“Shubman has all the credentials to become a great player for India, across all the formats. Like any player he will be met with challenges and obstacles; how he handles those and keeps progressing will ultimately determine his long-term success. I would encourage him to keep learning and to engage with those who can offer him trusted counsel,” said Kirsten.