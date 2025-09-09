India batter Sarfaraz Khan is working hard to make a comeback to the national team. The middle-order batter, despite scoring buckets of runs in the domestic spectrum, isn't a central figure in India's Test team. After some pointed out as Sarfaraz's weight and fitness being a potential reason behind the selectors' reluctance to add him to the team, the batter recently went on to lose 17kgs, sending the perfect response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over how serious he is about his career. However, West Indies legend Chris Gayle doesn't even think Sarfaraz needed to lose weight in order to prove his worth.

In a chat on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Gayle said that Sarfaraz should be a certainty in India's Test team, irrespective of the chatter around his weight.

"He should be on the Test side. He should be in the Test squad at least, you know. Scored a century against New Zealand at home, not in the squad. I saw a post a couple of days ago. He lost weight. The weight wasn't even; nothing was wrong with his weight or anything. He's just fine. He was still scoring runs," Gayle said on the podcast.

Sarfaraz last featured for the Indian team on the tour of Australia, where he couldn't display top form. But, that was the case with most of the other Indian batters too. Sarfaraz was later snubbed for the England tour, a decision that many considered harsh.

"The man scored triple centuries in first-class cricket. So, if they're using that against him, that's sad, you know. They should never use that against him. That youngster should have been a part of the squad 100%. I mean, India has so much talent, man, but give the man a run," Gayle further said.

India's next Test assignment is at home against the West Indies, with the first match of the series starting on October 02. It isn't yet known if Sarfaraz will be picked for that series.