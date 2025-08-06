Mohammed Siraj is in the same league as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and it is important to manage his workload carefully to keep him injury-free, said former Indian fast bowler RP Singh. Siraj bowled 185.3 overs in the recently-concluded five-match Test series in England and finished as the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets, emerging as the most utilised bowler in the series. The 31-year-old from Hyderabad claimed nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test, playing a key role in India's six-run victory that helped the visitors level the series 2-2.

“Workload management will be crucial to prevent Siraj from getting injured in the future," Singh said in an interview with PTI-Bhasha.

"Fast bowlers are at higher risk of injury when they play too many matches in a short time. His workload should be managed just like we did with Bumrah." Citing Jasprit Bumrah's example, Singh said: "It's because of better workload management, Bumrah bowled brilliantly in both ODI and T20 World Cups.

"Siraj is also in the same league. To protect him from injuries, we need to seriously focus on his workload, sooner or later." Singh, who played 82 matches for India including 14 Tests, praised Siraj for his lion-hearted performance during the England tour.

“Siraj was the only bowler who played all five Tests and bowled with full energy and intensity in each match," said Singh, a ‘JioHotstar' Cricket expert.

"The last ball of the series, which bowled out the batsman, was one of his top five fastest deliveries in the series.” Siraj delivered a 143 kmph yorker to clean up Gus Atkinson and seal India's win in the fifth Test. It was the fifth-fastest ball he bowled in the series.

"This shows that he never lacked effort. He focused on bowling with the right line and length and contributed beyond expectations for the team. His fitness and rhythm were excellent throughout,” Singh said.

Having bowled largely under Bumrah's leadership until now, Siraj carved his own identity during the England series.

Singh noted that even Bumrah's success has been supported by Siraj.

"Just like batsmen need partnerships, bowlers also prefer bowling in pairs. Bumrah tends to take more wickets and his unique action troubles batters more," the former left-arm bowler said.

"Siraj's role is to build pressure from his end, and he does that very well. Their partnership has been special and delivered great performances. When Bumrah is not in the team, Siraj automatically becomes our lead fast bowler." On the debate over Bumrah featuring in only three matches on the England tour due to workload management, Singh said: "That was already planned. The good thing about Bumrah is that whenever he's in the team, he gives you wickets.

"Captains always expect breakthroughs from him. He usually bowls more than others in any match he plays." Singh also praised skipper Shubman Gill, who led from the front with 754 runs in the series.

“No one thought India would come back and level the series 2-2. Gill was impressive as captain. He made good decisions and his personal performance was outstanding.

"When a captain performs well in his role, it positively influences his decision-making." The series also saw moments of grit as injured players had to bat to save matches. Rishabh Pant came out to bat in Manchester despite a fractured leg, while England's Chris Woakes batted with his left arm in a sling after suffering a shoulder fracture.

Singh said in such situations, teams should be allowed like-for-like injury replacements.

“In my opinion, there should be a neutral doctor or physio during every match who decides the severity of a player's injury and whether the player is fit to play. If not, the team should be allowed to bring in a replacement of similar ability,” he said.

Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh did not feature in any of the Tests, and Singh attributed this to the team management's preference for all-rounders.

“There's no doubt that every player wants to be in the playing XI. From the first match of the series, India decided to strengthen the batting. To deepen the batting lineup, the team preferred all-rounders. That's why Kuldeep didn't get to play," he said.

“If the team had prioritized bowling strength, then Kuldeep would have played. Washington Sundar partially filled the spin bowler role. But I believe there were two or three pitches where Kuldeep could have been very effective. But these things happen in cricket, if not today, then there will be opportunities in the future."

