Widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in the world, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has attained superstar status among fans. Bumrah earned plaudits after playing a vital role in India's T20 World Cup win earlier this year. However, former India pacer Munaf Patel feels Bumrah is still not on the same level as Virat Kohli in terms of influence. Speaking to the Times of India, Munaf shared a thought-provoking perspective on Bumrah's popularity and the fast-bowling ecosystem in India.

"How will that happen sir? Look at Virat Kohli's popularity and Bumrah's popularity. There is a difference. Bumrah is a star, no doubt, but there is still a difference when you compare his popularity with someone like Virat Kohli," said Munaf, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup squad also comprising of Kohli.

Munaf, who is currently serving as the bowling coach for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, suggested that there is currently a shortage of Indian players who can bowl with genuine pace, most due to the lack of grooming. He also questioned whether enough is being done to nurture young pacers to help them reach their maximum pace levels.

"If you ask me to find bowlers who can bowl at 125 kmph, I can bring many. But if you ask for bowlers who can consistently hit 140+, they are very rare.And the reality is, if you bowl 140+, you won't go unnoticed. There's almost no chance."

"It's actually the easiest pathway right now. If you are a fast bowler who can hit 135-140+, you can get into the Indian team quickly. But if you bowl at 125, no matter how much you swing the ball, you may not even get picked in IPL auctions. You need to understand how to build that pace, strength, technique, workload management. Who is teaching that? That's where the focus should be," he added.

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