On Gautam Gambhir's Birthday, Virender Sehwag's Wish Leaves Twitter Confused

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is one of the most active cricketers on social media and witty, quirky birthday wishes for fellow cricketers are his forte. The cricketer-turned-commentator has his own style of grabbing eyeballs on social media. However, it seems that Sehwag was not in his elements when he wished his friend and former India opening partner Gautam Gambhir, who turned 36, on Saturday. Contrary to his whirlwind style, Sehwag wished Gambhir in a very simple manner that left Twitter users scratching their heads.

"Wish you a very happy birthday @GautamGambhir. God bless you!," tweeted Sehwag.

Wish you a very happy birthday @GautamGambhir . God bless you ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2017

Gambhir took to Twitter and thanked Sehwag for the wish. He replied "Thanks @virendersehwag for d wishes. Hope all well with u..."

Thanks @virendersehwag for d wishes. Hope all well with u... — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2017

Keeping in mind the rapport and camaraderie that Sehwag and Gambhir have shared on the field, Twitterati were quick to spot that all was not well in Sehwag's birthday message.

Viru it's is not fair Sabko to achhe wish krte h Ye to wo bat hui, "sabke liye dm aalo ghar k liye uble aalu" — Virat Kohli (@viratian10) October 14, 2017

Sir.. It's just a birthday wish. We are expecting that your each tweets must be special. — Jithin George (@hussarofjesus) October 14, 2017

Bhul Gaye Purana dosti

So gaye the ... Jo etna late wish kiya... ?? pic.twitter.com/KMT0XJ7uJB — Hpy BDay Gambhir sir (@DrShankarB) October 14, 2017

Didn't expect such a simple tweet....?? — Sahil jangra (@imSahil1109) October 14, 2017

Apne yaar ke liye itna rukha sukha birthday wish?? Ye toh galat baat hai. Virupanti to banti hai. — 4-0 F.C. (@rishi_mu) October 14, 2017

I thought the wish would be in your style. But wishing your best partner in a gentle way is crime paaji.. not fair. — Abhiram (@abhiram8093) October 14, 2017

Why is the wish so bland? Thoda namak aur shakkar kam hai ??Virupanti bilkul nazar nehi aayi, hope all is well — Bob (@Bob23159) October 14, 2017

Sehwag and Gambhir have shared a cracking on-field partnership for India and were considered one of the most lethal opening pairings in the game of cricket.

In 147 ODIs that Gambhir has played for India, he has opened on 38 occasions with Sehwag and the duo have played together in the same team for India in a total of 49 ODI innings.

Together they have scored 2,242 ODI runs at an average of 46.70, the highest being an unbeaten 201 partnership against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2009.

Dubbed as one of the most prolific opening pairs, Sehwag and Gambhir featured together in 87 Test innings and scored 4,412 runs with the highest being 233 against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 2009.

Gautam Gambhir is currently playing for Delhi in Ranji Trophy. He played his last ODI for India against England at Dharamsala, 2013 and the last Test against England at Rajkot in 2016.