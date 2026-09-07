India top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal believes putting in consistent performance is the only way for him to hold onto a spot in the national Test side, adding that as long as he scores runs and helps win the team matches, his place in the line-up will remain secure. Padikkal enjoyed a fruitful tour of Sri Lanka by scoring back-to-back centuries in India's 1-0 series win in Sri Lanka and even took the Player of the Series award. With his compact technique and penchant to make runs quickly, Padikkal impressed at number three in B Sai Sudharsan's absence.

"Definitely, I was looking forward to it. Obviously, those opportunities don't come very easily. It takes a lot of hard work to make sure that you are continuing to improve yourself and waiting for that opportunity. I had to make sure that I was ready whenever I got it.

“The fact that I was told at the start of the series that I was going to be playing was really exciting, and I felt like, personally, I was at the best stage of my career in terms of the way I was batting, so I was really looking forward to it," Padikkal told JioStar.

Addressing the scrutiny that comes with batting in the crucial number three slot, a slot made famous by batting stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, Padikkal said he prefers to remain unbothered by comparisons with legends who preceded him. "At the end of the day, it's about going out there and batting. It doesn't matter what position I'm batting at, I'm trying to contribute to the side.

“Yes, obviously, there have been great players who have played at number three for India over the years, and I'm sure there'll be a lot more scrutiny on me and a lot more comparisons made. But at the end of the day, I'm going out there and just playing my cricket, and as long as I'm enjoying that, I think everything will fall into place," he said.

Left-handed Padikkal also credited Dravid, the former India head coach, for shaping his approach towards long-format batting through various conversations over the years. "Obviously, I've had a lot of conversations with him over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there.

“Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do. As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you're batting at, it helps a lot. I think those are the conversations I've had with him."

With India facing a busy home Test calendar via trip to New Zealand and hosting Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series early next year, Padikkal signed off by saying that consistent run-scoring remains the only metric to maintain a spot in the national side.

"As long as I'm scoring runs, I think it always benefits the side. Test cricket is not the easiest format, as we all know, so you have to keep performing day in and day out. You get limited opportunities these days, and it's not very easy to cement a place in a side.

“Nothing is taken for granted. For me, personally, I just want to keep scoring runs and keep contributing to wins for the Indian Test side. As long as I'm doing that, I'm sure I'll have my place."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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